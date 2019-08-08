Delhi Assembly Speaker Disqualifies 2 Rebel AAP MLAs

The disqualification orders have been issued on pleas of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj (Representational)

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified rebel AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law, according to official orders.

Mr Bajpai and Mr Sehrawat had shared the stage with BJP leaders during the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The decision comes nearly a week after Mr Goel disqualified rebel AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.

Mr Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan, while Mr Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency in the Assembly.

The disqualification orders have been issued on pleas of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

In his order, the Speaker said Mr Bajpai appeared at a press conference where he joined the BJP.

Also, the press note of the BJP stated Mr Bajpai has joined the party on May 3 this year, which clearly proves that he has voluntarily given up the membership of the Aam Aadmi Party on May 3.

"Hence, the Respondent (Bajpai) has become subject to disqualification...The disqualification of Anil Kumar Bajpai takes effect from May 3, 2019," the order stated.

With regard to Mr Sehrawat, the Speaker in a separate order said that the Bijwasan MLA had not specifically denied that he was stated to have joined the BJP in the press conference -- a fact that was duly proven by the depositions of the witnesses.

"The appearance of the respondent (Sehrawat) in the BJP office in Delhi, the press conference announcing his joining the party and the press note of the BJP declaring that he has joined the party on May 6, 2019 all clearly prove that he has voluntarily given up the membership of his party (AAP) on May 6," the order stated.

According to order, the disqualification of Mr Sehrawat takes effect from May 6, 2019.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.