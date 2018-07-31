Rail Traffic Suspended Again On Yamuna Bridge, 2 Trains Cancelled

The old Yamuna bridge closed again today at 10.05 am after water level reached 206.03 metres (PTI)

Rail traffic was on Tuesday again suspended on the old Yamuna rail bridge as a precaution after the river crossed the danger mark.

The closure took place at 10.05 am after the water level reached the 206.03 metre mark, a Northern Railway official told IANS.

Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury said two passenger trains had been cancelled, 17 Express trains diverted and 19 have been terminated ahead of their destination.

On Sunday night too, the railways decided to close the old Yamuna bridge. But the operation was resumed on Monday morning.

By Tuesday evening, the water level is expected to fall, according to the Central Water Commission.