Punjab Man Arrested For Posting Delhi Woman's Objectionable Pics Online

The accused, Amandeep Kumar, hails from Punjab's Kapurthala, police said. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by uploading her objectionable photos and mobile phone number on social media platforms, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Amandeep Kumar, hails from Punjab's Kapurthala, they added.

According to police, the accused, who is unemployed, had a habit of surfing sexual content online and had randomly done this act "for fun".

The matter came to light after a 24-year-old Shahdara resident approached the police with a complaint, alleging that someone had created a fake Instagram account and uploaded her objectionable photos and mobile number, a senior officer said.

A case was registered under sections 354C (voyeurism), 354D (stalking), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act on the basis of the victim's statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said the investigating team collected the IP addresses of the said Instagram profile and conducted a detailed analysis of the Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) during which the alleged IPDR addresses were found registered against the accused's mobile number.

"The phone number was found to be registered in the name of Amandeep Kumar. With the help of technical surveillance and secret information, the accused was arrested from his house in Punjab's Kapurthala," the DCP said.





