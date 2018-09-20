PM Modi's 18-Minute Metro Ride To Dwarka Event To Avoid Traffic Jam

PM Modi has been using the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre on Thursday.

Official sources said the ride was completed in 18 minutes.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre at Sector 25, Dwarka.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi rides metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka, enroute to the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC) foundation stone laying event. #Delhipic.twitter.com/T4M6Z8uHFP — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018

PM Modi has been using the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams which occur during VVIP movement.