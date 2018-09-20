PM Modi's 18-Minute Metro Ride To Dwarka Event To Avoid Traffic Jam

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre at Sector 25, Dwarka.

Delhi | | Updated: September 20, 2018 16:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi's 18-Minute Metro Ride To Dwarka Event To Avoid Traffic Jam

PM Modi has been using the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre on Thursday.

Official sources said the ride was completed in 18 minutes.

6a7htrvo

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre at Sector 25, Dwarka.

PM Modi has been using the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams which occur during VVIP movement.

at1ibkk8

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM ModiAirport Express Metro

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Imran KhanJet AirwaysTamil NewsNews in BanglaAsia Cup 2018Live TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmYuzvendra Chahal's

................................ Advertisement ................................