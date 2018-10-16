Prescribe Contraceptives Only To Married Women: BJP Leader Praveen Kapoor

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor said he was concerned about the "misuse" of contraceptives.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor has demanded the Centre's intervention in checking the advertisements on the use of "contraceptive injections" on FM radio stations in view of the safety of young girls. He has also said contraceptives should only be available to married women.

Mr Kapoor has written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, seeking their intervention to ensure that the injection is prescribed by government hospitals only to married women.

Citing "multiple reasons" such as the prevalence of sexual relations among youngsters and the sex-trade mafia luring young girls, the BJP leader has expressed concern over possible "misuse" of contraceptive injections.

Saying his views may be considered as "orthodox", the BJP leader added that his concern was regarding the health and safety of the young girls who may use contraceptive injections.

