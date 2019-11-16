Power Discom Officials Attacked By Mob In East Delhi, 5 Arrested

The team was attacked in Sabji Mandi area of East Delhi on Wednesday night.

A team of power discom BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) came under attack by a mob during an inspection in East Delhi, a spokesperson of the company said on Friday.

The team was attacked in Sabji Mandi area of East Delhi on Wednesday night. A few days earlier, another team of the power distribution company was attacked in the same area, which has a power-theft of around 30 per cent, he said.

"The unprovoked attack on the BYPL team took place as they detected direct power-theft at a building in Sabji Mandi, Maujpur, where electricity was being used illegally for manufacturing and charging e-rickshaws," said the spokesperson.

An FIR was registered against at Jafrabad police station and five accused have been arrested, he said.

Discom officials on duty are at par with public servants and an attack on them is considered as an attack on a public servant. The offence is non-bailable and invites a jail term of up to 5 years.

"Efforts of discom teams to check the irregularities are often thwarted by power thieves who function like organised gangs. Whenever the teams reach these sensitive areas, criminal elements mob them and obstruct officials in imparting their duties," the spokesperson said.

Despite several measures undertaken, power-theft is rampant in several pockets of the city, including Chandni Mahal, Turkman Gate, Najafgargh, Jaffarpur, Mundka, Badarpur, Shaheen Bagh, Gokulpur and Moujpur, he added.

