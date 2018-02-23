Arvind Kejriwal, Visited By Cops Over Assault, Hits Back Naming Amit Shah Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's adviser VK Jain is also reported to have told a Delhi court that he had seen AAP lawmakers assault Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

49 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi chief secretary assault case: Arvind Kejriwal said a lot of policemen came to his house New Delhi: Policemen swarmed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home this afternoon as to look for security footage and to question employees in an unprecedented fallout of the



"To investigate two slaps, a Chief Minister's house is searched. Doesn't Judge Loya's murder call for some inquiry?," Mr Kejriwal said to reporters, referring to Judge BH Loya who died of a heart attack in December 2014 at a time he was handling a case in which BJP president Amit Shah was an accused. "Wish they had shown the same zeal to question Amit Shah," the Chief Minister said.



According to Delhi government spokesperson Arunodya Prakash, 60-70 policemen have entered the chief minister's home.



"CM house taken over by police. Huge number of police force enters CM house without any intimation. Police Raj kills democracy in Delhi. Police spread all over inside CM house. If this what they can to do an elected CM, think what they can with poor people!!!" Prakash posted on Twitter.



The police say they will retrieve CCTV footage and question staff members on what happened on Monday night at a meeting in which Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly attacked by two lawmakers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



Mr Prakash has alleged that he was beaten by the lawmakers in Mr Kejriwal's presence after being called for a meeting at midnight. The chief secretary says he was attacked after being asked to explain why a three-year anniversary campaign of AAP was not being released. The MLAs, Prakash Jarwal and Amantullah Khan, were arrested.



Yesterday, the Chief Minister's key aide VK Jain reportedly told a city court that he had seen ruling party lawmakers assault Mr Prakash.

Delhi Police personnel outside Arvind Kejriwal's house in New Delhi



Mr Jain's testimony has been cited by the police as a new ground to seek custodial interrogation of Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, the two lawmakers arrested earlier for the assault.



The judge has once rejected this demand from the police which is looking for evidence to back up Anshu Prakash's allegations that the assault was pre-meditated and "in conspiracy of all present".



It is expected to deliver its verdict on the request on Friday afternoon.



The Chief Secretary hadn't specified Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia's role in his police complaint but implied that the two ministers were among those who had engineered the assault.



Mr Prakash's allegation that he was been assaulted by ruling party lawmakers has pitted city government's officials against the AAP government. Officials have declared that they will not attend any meeting called by AAP ministers till Mr Kejriwal apologises.



