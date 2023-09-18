In Pics: Delhi University Election Fever Across North Campus

The atmosphere in North Campus seemed steeped in election fever (Photo: Sandeep Shankar)

With only a few days to go for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, the university campus is abuzz with election fervour. Various student organisations- be it the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI)- are busy campaigning for its presidential candidates.

The DUSU elections are being held after a four-year gap necessitated by Covid-induced curbs across the country.

As many as 95 candidates are contesting for the polls scheduled for September 22. The last election held was in 2019.

While there were 27 nomination papers filed for the post of president, 24 candidates are in the fray for the post of vice president. There are 24 nominations for the secretary's post and 20 for the post of joint secretary.

The atmosphere in North Campus seemed steeped in election fever with posters and hoardings all around amid tight security arrangements.

Posters flung on street in Delhi University as election campaigning for DUSU polls picks up.

Students dance to the beat of 'dholak' campaigning for ABVP candidates in the Delhi University election campaign. Students kept behind a police barricade campaigning for NSUI candidates in Delhi University election campaign. BJP and RSS-backed ABVP candidates being carried on shoulders by their supporters in the Delhi University election campaign. Students walk past a wall plastered with election campaign posters for ABVP candidates in Delhi University. Massive election campaign poster cover the front facade of the Law Faculty building. Students having fun campaigning for ABVP candidates in the Delhi University election campaign. Children and their mothers picking up heaps of election campaign material left behind by students after a rally in Delhi University.