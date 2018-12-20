Pay Up Rs 1 Lakh, Cash-Starved AAP Tells Delhi BJP Chief

Two months ago, Manoj Tiwari had offered to donate Rs 1.11 lakh to AAP for Delhi Metro's fourth phase.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), desperate for funds ahead of the national election, has asked the BJP for a donation of Rs 1 lakh. Strange, but there's a back-story.

Two months ago, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had offered to donate Rs 1.11 lakh to AAP if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cleared the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro.

Manoj Tiwari had tweeted in October: "Arvind Kejriwal, do not punish people who have elected you. Delhi gave 67 out of 70 seats to Kejriwal, but he says he will not give them Metro. If you want donation then you pass the metro phase IV and I will give you 1,11,100 from the money I have earned from my performances."

The project was stuck, AAP had said, because questions were raised about the feasibility of phase IV, which is expected to connect parts of Outer Delhi with the centre of Delhi.

On Wednesday, the AAP government signed off on the decision and then reminded the BJP chief of his promise in a tweet that included a payment link to help him donate.

"We hope Manoj Tiwari will fulfill his promise, unlike Narendra Modi and BJP government. You can fulfill your promise by donating the money on the below mentioned link. This way you can also be a part of digital India", AAP tweeted.

In October, AAP declared itself bankrupt and launched a nationwide donation campaign, appealing to people for a monthly contribution of even as little as Rs 100 to help the party campaign for the national election due by May.

As he launched the campaign called "AAP ka daan, Rashtra ka nirman," Arvind Kejriwal was seen on the stage at a Delhi stadium with his entire family, his parents, wife and daughter. They all pledged money to AAP.