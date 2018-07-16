Passengers Rescued From Bus Half-Submerged On Waterlogged Delhi Road

The incident occurred on Delhi's Minto Road

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus got stuck on a waterlogged road near the Connaught Place area of the national capital on Monday. The bus was half-submerged in the accumulated rain water under the Minto Road Bridge. The area under the bridge has sharp slopes, which led to the creation of a deep pool of rain water. The passengers were rescued from the bus.

The national capital received heavy rainfall in the afternoon today. The rain affected traffic at various roads and intersections. It also led to waterlogging on several roads.

It was a humid morning in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The weather agency has predicted that rainfall would continue and the mercury is expected to settle below the normal levels.

"Heavy rainfall is expected in various areas in the city during the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 35 degrees Celsius," an MeT official said.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 28.6 degrees Celsius.

