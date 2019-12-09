Parliament Annexe Among Prominent Delhi Buildings With Poor Fire Safety

Several important buildings have been ranked very low in terms of fire safety.

Forget about the narrow structures in crowded areas of Delhi, even buildings like the Parliament House Annexe, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan and offices of various Central ministries in Lutyens' Delhi are ranked very low in terms of fire safety.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS), in its inspections, has found that these high-security buildings have various shortcomings. There are more than 100 such buildings in Lutyens' Delhi alone.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that these buildings do not require any ''No Objection Certificate'' (NoC) as these are quite old.

"As per the inspections, we have found shortcomings and have suggested a few changes, which should be done," Mr Garg told nwws agency ANI.

According to former former Delhi Fire Service chief RC Sharma, these buildings cannot fulfill the modern-day requirements as these were built many years ago.

"These buildings are old and have been built long back. There may not be compartmentation or doors near staircases," he said.

According to a letter accessed by ANI, sent to the Parliament House Annexe after an inspection last year, authorities noticed multiple shortcomings.

"Hose reel on the ground near BJP room number 5B is not functional. Main pumps and a diesel pump are not on auto mode; branch pipes are missing in hose boxes and in some boxes, only one hose is kept instead of two. The main control room fire alarm and detection panel is not functioning properly and all exit and gates must be kept clear," DFS had said.

DFS had also requested that all the fire-fighting systems installed in Parliament House must be kept in working condition during the sessions.