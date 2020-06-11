Paperwork, Consultations Will Not Resolve Threat Of Earthquakes: Delhi High Court

Paperwork, Consultations Won't Resolve Threat of Earthquakes: Delhi Court. (Representational)

Delhi High Court has said that mere paperwork and consultations would not solve the imminent threat related to earthquakes, and some work on the ground level needs to be undertaken to save the citizens from a possible catastrophe.

A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar also directed the Delhi government to take steps to sensitize other Government functionaries and the public at large about the same.

"It goes without saying that mere paperwork and consultations would not solve the imminent threat that the citizens of NCT of Delhi face due to heightened seismic activity and that it is only actual work on ground which would come to rescue of the citizens," the court said.

The bench noted that the petitioner has brought to its notice the direction issued by this court on May 1, 2019, whereby the court had directed the Department of Urban Development and local bodies to give out a detailed action plan, outlining the responsibilities of the concerned corporations, and areas that are at high risk of earthquakes.

The petitioner has also pointed out that the detailed action plan in the terms has not been publicised, and the citizens of Delhi are not aware as to what steps they need to take to save themselves from a major earthquake.

"The affidavit to be filed by the GNCTD should also state as to what steps it had taken in this regard and what further steps it proposes to take, and within how much time," the high court said in its order on Tuesday.

The court also directed all the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi to file their respective affidavits explaining as to what the plan of implementation is, and how it is proposed to be implemented on an urgent basis.

The court also asked Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Cantonment Board to file similar affidavits.

The court order came on a fresh application filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava on a public interest litigation (PIL) pending since 2015.

The application sought directions to the respondents to act in a time-bound manner and apprise the court about the steps taken and intended to be taken in case a major earthquake strikes Delhi in the near future.

The petitioner told the court that several earthquakes had struck Delhi since April 12 and experts are of the opinion that a major earthquake can hit Delhi anytime.

Mr Bhargav said that the experts are now warning of a major earthquake in Delhi-NCR due to constant seismic activity occurring in the region in such a short span of time.