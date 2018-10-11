8 Women Rescued During Raid At Paharganj Hotel, Claims Women's Commission

Delhi Women's Commission claimed to have rescued 8 Nepali women from Paharganj

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday claimed it conducted a raid at a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj and rescued eight Nepali women from there.

However, police said it was not a case of human trafficking, and the women have not alleged exploitation or abuse.

"This is not a case of human trafficking, so no question of rescue arises. No offence is made out based on the inquiry done so far," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

The commission claimed it received a tipoff from an NGO which informed that some Nepali women were being kept in a hotel in Paharganj and were being trafficked to Gulf countries.

"DCW Chief Swati Maliwal along with members Vandana Singh and Kiran Negi conducted the raid with the assistance of the Delhi Police and found these eight Nepali girls, who were rescued," the women panel said in a statement.

Police said the women's statements were recorded in the presence of officials from the Nepal Embassy and the NGO.

All are aged above 20 years. They are being sent to short stay home provided by the NGO, Mr Randhawa said.

"All women have valid documents. Identification documents required as per the law have been taken by the hotel," he said.