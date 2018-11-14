16-Year-Old Dead, 8 Injured As SUV Rams Multiple Vehicles In West Delhi

The SUV driver has also been injured in the incident

A 16-year-old girl died and 8 people were injured today after an SUV lost control and collided with multiple vehicles near Meera Bagh in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.



The driver of a Fortuner lost control and hit a minibus, a motorcycle, a scooty, a rickshaw and a bicycle before coming to a halt, reported news agency ANI.



The girl was a pedestrian and died on the spot. The SUV driver has also been injured in the incident. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Passersby helped in the rescue and also informed the police.

Police identified the driver as Kamal Kumar, a retired professor of Hansraj College of Delhi University. Police will question Kumar after he recuperates and also ascertain if he was drunk.

CCTV cameras installed in the area will also be checked to understand what exactly happened.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)