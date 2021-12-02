On CCTV, Woman, Daughter Beaten With Sticks, Iron Rods In Delhi

The woman was assaulted along with her daughter on November 19.

A group of people brutally assaulted a 38-year-old woman with sticks and iron rods and also thrashed her daughter in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place last month in a residential colony in Shalimar Bagh, they said, adding that two women, who led the assault, have been arrested.

The assault - captured by a CCTV video on a neighboring building - shows two women kicking, slapping and beating the two with sticks shortly after they get out of the car. A group of boys, with sticks in hand, join them and start mercilessly hitting the woman in the parking area of her residential colony. The accused later flee the spot when the woman started screaming for help while lying down next to her car.

The whole incident took place on November 19. The woman was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

#WATCH | A group of persons beat up a woman with sticks in a residential colony in Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi on November 19



Based on the woman's complaint, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons, it said.



Police say the women, who led the assault, have been arrested. Search is on for the rest of the accused, they said.

In her statement, the woman alleged that she was assaulted by two women and four men, who she alleged were supporters of AAP MLA Bandana Kumari.

"On the night of November 19, I along with my daughter were attacked by people known to AAP MLA Bandana Kumari. The attack was carried out as I had filed an FIR against the MLA's husband in 2019. I used to expose the wrongdoings committed by her. A number of complaints have been filed against them in the past also," the woman said.

The MLA has refuted all allegations and termed them "baseless".

"All these allegations are baseless... She (victim) lives in my neighbourhood and this has been her nature, she keeps accusing me every time. I have no connection with her or this case," Ms Kumari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.