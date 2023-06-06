On CCTV, Shooters Walk Past 4 Men In Delhi, Return And Open Fire

A rival gang is suspected to be behind the firing.

Four people were injured in firing by three men in Delhi's Jafrabad area last night. Police sources said three of the four injured men have a criminal record, and they suspect that a rival gang is behind the firing.

CCTV footage of the incident, which took place around 9 pm yesterday, shows the three shooters walking past the victims, who are sitting around a motorcycle and a scooter in a lane. They return within seconds and open fire on all four men, one of whom is seen writhing on the road.

Delhi Police sources said the injured have been identified as Sameer Khopad, Abdul Hussain, Arbaaz and Hamza. They added that all of them, except Hussain, have a criminal record. The injured are being treated at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi.