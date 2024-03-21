On Camera, Delhi Man Harasses Neighbour, Cops Struggle To Take Him Away

The video of the incident shows the woman attempting to free herself from Kapil's advances.

A man in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area was caught on camera harassing and abusing a woman on the street on Wednesday. The footage shows a man identified as Kapil engaging in abusive behaviour towards a woman, who is reported to be his neighbour.

The video of the incident shows the woman attempting to free herself from Kapil's advances. Despite her efforts, Kapil persists in his behaviour, with the woman visibly struggling to extricate herself from the situation. Eventually, others on the street overpower Kapil, allowing her to free herself from his grasp.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, Delhi Police swiftly intervened, deploying officers to the scene to bring the situation under control. However, tensions escalated when members of Kapil's family reportedly clashed with the police.

Despite the chaos, Delhi Police personnel managed to defuse the tension and launch legal proceedings based on the complaint filed by Kusum. According to the police, a case has been registered and a probe is underway.