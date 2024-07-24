On Camera, Delhi Gym Owner Stabbed 18 Times Outside His Home

The motive behind this brutal killing remains unclear, police said.

A fortnight after a grisly murder took place in northeast Delhi, a chilling video has surfaced capturing the moment a 28-year-old gym owner was brutally stabbed 18 times outside his residence. The footage shows the victim, Sumit Chaudhary, engaged in conversation with another person outside his home in Bhajanpura. As they talk, a man wearing a cap approaches, pulls out a knife, and in a horrifying sequence, stabs Mr Chaudhary 18 times before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred on the night of July 10, police said. Mr Chaudhary, who also ran a tour and travel business, was attacked outside his home around 11:30 pm. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey, Mr Chaudhary was embroiled in a spat with three to four men just before the assault. The attacker targeted his face, neck, chest, and abdomen, inflicting over 18 stab wounds.

As the assailant launches the frenzied attack, a bystander appears momentarily frozen before fleeing. Mr Chaudhary was swiftly transported to a hospital but the doctors declared him dead.

The motive behind this brutal killing remains unclear, police said. Mr Chaudhary's family maintains that he had no known enmities, yet police investigations suggest otherwise. Mr Chaudhary had been convicted in an attempted murder case and was out on bail at the time of his death. This previous conviction has led investigators to suspect a possible link between past enmities and his murder.

The local police have registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation. The police are combing through hours of CCTV footage from the area to identify the attacker.



