On Camera: Delhi Cop's Kick To Catch Two Thieves Speeding On A Scooty

A cop in Delhi helped catch two thieves, who were speeding on their scooter, with a kick. The incident took place in the Model Town market area on Monday evening when the duo, after snatching a purse, were speeding away, the police said.

Ajay Jha, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police's Communications Wing, was in the Model Town market buying groceries at a shop at the time of the incident. The cop, who was in his civil clothes, heard people shouting "chor, chor" (thief, thief) and saw them running after a scooter, on which two people were speeding in the busy market, the police added.

The visuals from a surveillance camera show the cop's daring attempt to stop the two. Mr Jha spotted the vehicle and kicked it with all his power, which resulted in a fall. The cop even fell on the ground because of the kick's momentum and fractured his hand.

The two thieves, identified as Mahesh and Sikandra, were then caught by people who were running after them.

Ajay Jha was wearing a supporter for his right thumb, as seen in visuals before the incident. After kicking the scooter, he fell on his right hand, which may have resulted in a fracture.