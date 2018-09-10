Officially Register Your Plants In Noida, State To Regularly Monitor Them

The new trees will be taken care of by the state authorities. (Representational)

Residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar can now, officially register the trees they plant using the mobile application - 15 August: Plantation 9 Cr.

People can use the application to register themselves and submit plantation details along with a picture for geo-tagging. After the plants are registered, the state will regularly monitor the new trees.

Geo-tagging refers to adding geographical identification to various media such as a picture or a video. This data usually consists of latitude and longitude coordinates, but can also include altitude, bearing, distance, accuracy data, names of places, and perhaps a time stamp.

"People can download the application for free from Google Play Store. They can register themselves using mobile phone number, enter plantation details, and the species' details along with a picture," a senior official of Gautam Buddh Nagar forest department said.

The government departments can also use the application to upload their plantation updates with photo of location, said divisional forest officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava.

"With the help of geo-tagging, the plants will get registered with the forest department and their location can be verified," he told PTI.

He said the app was launched on August 15 when a massive afforestation drive was carried out across Uttar Pradesh.

"As part of the drive, the government undertook the plantation of nine crore trees across the state in a single day. Around six lakh saplings were planted on August 15 in Gautam Buddh Nagar," he said.

He further said that out of the six lakh, 5.68 lakh plants have been accounted for, while counting is underway for the rest in the district. Geo-tagging of these plants is underway.

He said the main objective of geo-tagging is to check falsification of plantation claims and it will help in monitoring of the plants as well.

"Geo-tagging is being done for all the plants and trees which have been planted and all plants which will be planted in the future," Mr Srivastava said.

