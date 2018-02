The Delhi government today made travel for senior citizens free in all Delhi Transport Corporation or DTC buses plying in the national capital.Speaking at an event to mark the third anniversary of the Aam Aadmi Party government, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the order with regard to the free-travel for senior citizens in all the buses of DTC had been issued. "The order has been issued. We will soon implement it," Mr Gahlot said.The DTC issues passes to senior citizens on concession rates for both air-conditioned and non-AC low-floor buses. At present, there are around 3,800 buses run by the DTC.