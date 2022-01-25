No Politicians' Photos, Only BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh For Delhi Offices

Arvind Kejriwal also pledged to fulfil BR Ambedkar's dream of quality education for all children.

Only photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be put up in Delhi government offices, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, announcing that no politicians' photos would be seen in the offices.

"Today I announce that at every office of the Delhi government, there will be photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Now we won't put any Chief Minister or politician's photos," Mr Kejriwal said at an event.

The Chief Minister said he felt most inspired by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, for they charted different courses for the same dreams and goals.

Mr Kejriwal also pledged to fulfil Ambedkar's dream of quality education for all children, rich or poor.

BR Ambedkar is known as the Father of the Indian constitution and was India's first Law Minister.

The photos of the President, Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers are usually seen in government offices but Mr Kejriwal said this would no longer be the norm in Delhi offices.