NGT Orders Closure Of Industrial Units In Residential Areas in Delhi

The green panel said the units causing pollution must be stopped immediately. (File)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered closure of industrial units running in "non-conforming" residential areas of Rohini and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the Delhi government and others for their "defaults and inaction" towards violation of rules.

The green panel said the units causing pollution, including unauthorised car workshops in violation of law, must be stopped immediately, and a report of action taken should be submitted before the tribunal within one month.

The tribunal directed the Delhi chief secretary to call a meeting of the authorities concerned and seek an action plan to be prepared and implemented by a team comprising the DCP of the area, SDM and senior officer of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). It noted that the said team must also conduct a public hearing on the spot at least once in every week.

"The chief secretary may also indicate persons accountable for such repeated default and failures, and take appropriate action under CCS (CCA), Rules, 1965 and submit the action taken report to the tribunal," it said.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it was undisputed that illegal activities were going on and that there was total apathy on part of the DPCC and the police authorities in performing their duties.

The tribunal asked the chief secretary to send the compliance report by November 30 by e-mail and posted the matter for consideration on December 3.

The direction came on a plea filed by a city resident.