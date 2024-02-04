New Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Date, Timings, Ticket Prices

The theme of this year's book fair is "Multi-Lingual India, A Living Tradition". (Representational)

The National Book Trust of India is all set to host the 51st New Delhi World Book Fair in the national capital. Being held for the past 50 years, the NDWBF is one of the most important calendar events in the publishing year.

The book fair is organised by the National Book Trust of India under the Ministry Of Education and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Dates

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 18 this year.

Timings and Venue

The international book fair will begin at 11 AM and will end at 8 PM at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Chief Guest

This year India has invited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the guest of honour.

Theme

The theme of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is "Multi-Lingual India, A Living Tradition".

Highlights

The highlights of this year's New Delhi World Book Fair are the theme pavilion, children's pavilion, international events corner, authors' corners, festival of festivals, New Delhi Rights table, cultural programmes, digital and virtual reading, experience zone and CEO speak.

As per the reports, NDWBF aims to provide exhibitors a chance to do business with the expanding book industry. It further aims to promote books and increase commerce in the publishing and literary industries.

This year, the world's largest book fair will highlight the National Education Policy 2020's emphasis on enhancing children's language skills. This will be achieved by concentrating on the advancement of 'listening, speaking, writing, and reading.'

“Today, Indian publishing stands poised at significant crossroads towards the path of growth. NDWBF offers exhibitors a unique opportunity for business in this growing book industry. It is also an ideal venue for promoting titles, co-publication arrangements and trade. Besides the many literary and publishing conferences and programmes that are organized during the Fair, it opens up a gateway to the publishing and intellectual world of South Asia," the brochure says, adding, "The Fair attracts participation from major publishing houses across the globe."