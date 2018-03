Two Delhi Police personnel had a narrow escape when their motorcycle caught fire in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar today, police said.The policemen, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable, jumped off the motorcycle after it caught fire, they said. A call was received at 8.40 pm about the fire and a fire-tender was rushed to the spot, said a Delhi Fire Service official.The fire was doused within half an hour, the official said.