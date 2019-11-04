Mukesh Sharma Appointed Delhi Congress' Chief Spokesperson

Mukesh Sharma was the youngest legislator in the first Delhi Assembly in 1993. (File)

The Congress' Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra appointed senior leader Mukesh Sharma as the party unit's chief spokesperson and chairman of the media communication department on Monday.

The 54-year-old leader said the Congress party is fully confident of winning the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year as people are "not happy" with the performance of the AAP government.

The four-time MLA, who has also been Delhi Congress' chief spokesperson from 1999 to 2003, said that he was the youngest legislator in the first Delhi Assembly in 1993.

