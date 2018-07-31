More People In Delhi Evacuated As Water Level Continues To Rise In Yamuna

Over 10,000 people have been evacuated since Saturday.

Delhi | | Updated: July 31, 2018 22:24 IST
Delhi witnessed its worst-ever floods in 1978 when the river's level touched 207.49 metres.

New Delhi: 

The water level of the Yamuna river which has already crossed the danger mark in the capital is constantly rising and had reached 206.05 metre on Tuesday evening.

The evacuation of people living on the riverbed, which started on Saturday, has resulted in the shifting of over 10,000 people.

"More people are being shifted as the water level is rising and the situation is severe. Some people are not willing to shift, but we are trying to persuade them," an official of the Flood Control Department said.

"The flow of the river is steady, but more rainfall may impact the flow. We are keeping a close watch," the official added.

