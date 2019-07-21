Monsoon Disrupts Supply, Tomato Prices Surge Up To Rs 80 Per Kg In Delhi

Tomato crops have been damaged due to floods and heavy rains in many states

Tomato prices in Delhi has shot up to Rs 60-80 per kg following incessant rains and flood-like situation in key supplier states across the country.

Delhi gets a supply of tomatoes largely from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Tomato crops have been damaged and adversely affected due to floods and heavy rains in these states.

Vegetable sellers in Paharganj Mandi said that the prices of other vegetables such as ladyfinger, bottlegourd and onion too have witnessed a hike and they are likely to increase further if the situation does not come under control in the next one month. At present, coriander, which is used to garnish delicacies, is being sold at Rs 250 per kg.

"The hike in prices has affected the supply of tomatoes. Those who used to buy 3 kg tomatoes are now buying only 1 kg. They are being sold at Rs 25 per kg in the wholesale market from the usual rate of Rs 10-15 kg per kg. Also, tomato transportation has become costlier due to condition of roads owing to bad weather and rains," Shyam Sunder Singh, a vegetable seller in Paharganj, told ANI.

"At present, tomatoes are being supplied from Bengaluru. The city supplies good quality of tomatoes but at higher prices. As demand is more and supply is less, the prices have witnessed a sudden increase. Shimla will soon start the supply of tomatoes and it would take one or two months for the prices to settle down," another vegetable seller said.

A buyer said that increased tomato prices was pinching the purses of customers. "Tomatoes are must in every delicacy. It is surely a strain on our pocket but prices go up every year during this time. The government should supply tomatoes at lower prices as it is difficult for the middle class to buy at such rates," the buyer said.

