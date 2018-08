The girl of Salaam Baalak Trust filed a complaint with the Naraina police station. (Representational)

A minor girl has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a teacher in west Delhi's Naraina, police said today.

Yesterday, the girl of Salaam Baalak Trust, filed a complaint with the Naraina police station, alleging that she was sexually harassed by the teacher at the institute where she used to go for computer training, a police official said.

The alleged incident took place in May, he said.

A case was registered and the accused was arrested, police said.