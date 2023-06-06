Minimum Temperature Drops To 23 Degrees In Delhi, More Rain Likely Tonight

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Very light rain or drizzle towards the night has been forecast for Delhi on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Traces of rainfall -- 0.4 mm -- was recorded in the last 24 hours starting 8:30 AM on Monday.

The relative humidity on Tuesday morning stood at 63 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has forecast possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards night.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites experienced warm weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)