Men On Bike Rob Rs 39 Lakh From Collection Agents At Gunpoint

The accused snatched the bag containing the cash and fired two gun shots, police said (Representational)

Armed men on motorbike threatened four occupants of a car with a gun and robbed them of Rs 39 lakh in Delhi, police said. The incident took place in Ranjit Nagar of Delhi around 10.30 am on Wednesday, police said.

Police, however, said that the exact amount of cash that was stolen is being ascertained still.

The victims of the robbery, who work for a company that collects cash from various shops, had just drove off from a shop when their car was stopped by two or three persons on a motorbike.

The accused snatched the bag containing the cash and fired two gun shots, police said. One of the shots hit the steering wheel while another hit a window of the car.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A case was filed in the incident and the matter is being probed, police said. CCTV footage are being scanned to find the exact sequence of event, police said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused.