On Civic Poll Day, Delhi Congress Chief's Name Missing From Voters' List

Chaudhary claimed that his name is neither in the voters list nor in the deleted list.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary claimed that he found his name missing from the voters' list when he arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Sunday.

Chaudhary claimed that his name is neither in the voters list nor in the deleted list.

"My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it," said the Delhi Congress president who arrived at a polling booth in Dallupura to cast his vote.

The voting for 250 wards is underway and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Delhi witnessed high-decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including

The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 -- 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi State Election Commission has set up 13,638 polling stations for the elections.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)