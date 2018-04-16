Massive Fire Destroys Rohingya Refugee Camp In Delhi A Rohingya camp in Delhi has been completely destroyed in fire early on Sunday.

An official of the fire department said, 11 fire engines were rushed to the camp and it took over three hours to control the fire. Around 44 shanties were completely gutted in the fire. The fire spread very fast as most of the shanties had plastic sheets over the temporary shelters. The Rohingya refugees told news agencies that they have lost all belongings including the little money they had as they have no bank accounts.

44 shanties gutted in fire, Rohingya refugees say they have lost everything All occupants of the Rohingya camp have been moved safely to a temporary shelter, police said. A forensic team and officials from the electric supply board visited the camp, to find out exactly what caused the fire.



The Supreme Court, on April 9, asked the



Senior Supreme Court lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the Rohingyas told the top court that they are being subjected to discrimination, when it comes to basic amenities. Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre said there is no discrimination against the Rohingya refugees. The court will again take up the matter on May 9.



The Rohingya refugees have sought permission to enter India, besides education and healthcare facilities and refugee identity cards by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office. They had earlier approached the top court opposing the Centre's decision to

The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar, are now living in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.



