'Management Tried To...': B Praak On Stage Collapse At Delhi Temple Event

Punjabi singer B Praak expressed grief after a stage collapsed at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple where he was performing. A woman died and 17 people were injured after the wooden platform for seating devotees at a jagran collapsed, police said on Sunday.

Several clips of the jagran have surfaced on the internet showing a venue tightly-packed with devotees. People had also climbed on the main stage and surrounded B Praak while he was singing bhajans.

The platform, which was already bending due to the excess weight, collapsed and landed on devotees sitting under it. The singer was performing when the incident occured.

Days after the B Praak has shared a video on his Instagram stories. In it, he said, “Bahut hi dukh hua. Bahut hi manyus hu main. Kyunki pehli baar maine aisa dekha hai apne samne hota hua. Bada dukhi mann hai mera, bahut zyada. Kyunki aisa kabhi hona nahi chahiye tha aur main yahi umeed karta hu ki jinko lagi hai, wo sab theek ho. Management ko aage se bahut dhyan rakhna hai, bahut zyada (I am very, very sad because this was never supposed to happen. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery. The management will have to be very cautious in future).”

In another video, he added, “Management ne bahut samjhaya ki aap log peeche ho jaiye par aap sabka pyar hai, ma ke liye pyaar hai, mere liye pyaar hai par hume aage se bahut dhyan rakhna hai, bachho ka, buzurgo ka, sabhi logo ka kyunki jaan se badhkar kuch bhi nahi hai duniya mein aur na kabhi ho sakta hai. Hume iska bahut dhyan rakhna hai ki kabhi jaan pe na pade. Jab ma ki iccha hui to hum phirse aayenge, par bahut dhyan rakhna padega (The management tried to make the crowd understand and asked them to move back but it's your love for the Goddess and me. Going forward, we have to be very careful and take the utmost care of the kids, the elderly and everybody else. There is nothing more valuable than life and can never be. We have to be very careful that their life is never at risk. We will come again when the goddess calls us, but will have to be very careful).”

The officials have registered a case against the event's organisers for causing death by negligence and endangering the safety of people.