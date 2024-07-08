Man Smashes Truck's Windscreen, Gets Run Over Moments Later In Delhi

A man was run over by a truck in Delhi.

An unintentional error on a waterlogged road led to a scene of aggression causing the death of a 21-year-old man in Delhi last week.

Last Wednesday, when a tanker passed through the inundated streets of south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, it inadvertently splashed water on some passersby.

Three men try to get the driver off his vehicle, but when they fail, they start throwing stones at the truck, CCTV footage showed. A man, right in front of the truck is seen with a huge stone, trying to break the windscreen. In a few moments, the windscreen shatters.

Another man was seen reaching the driver through the truck window and beating him up.

The driver turns in the key and presses on the accelerator, knocking down the man in front. His companions rush to him after he gets caught under the wheels and falls into the knee-deep water, the nearly two-minute long video showed.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Manzoor, a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was taken to the nearby Batra hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

How The Scene Unfolded

It all started when an auto-rickshaw broke down and some men were trying to fix it. It was then that the truck passed the auto, splashing water on them.

Arif Khan (18), Shakil (18) and Manzoor then started their attack.

The truck driver, 35-year-old Sapan Singh, tried to flee the scene after running over Manzoor. When he finally stopped his truck, Manzoor's companions attacked him again.

They stabbed a passerby, Bablu Ahmed, when he tried to intervene. Mr Ahmed was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the precise sequence of events and the culpability of those involved.