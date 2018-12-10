Man Shot Dead In Delhi After His Bike Hits Car

The car driver opened fire and the man died on the spot. (Representative)

A man was shot dead in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area after his motorcycle allegedly brushed past a car on Sunday night, the police said.

There were two people in the car who got into a scuffle with the man, identified as Yogesh, after the accident in Mayur Vihar.

The car driver then opened fire and Mr Yogesh died on the spot, the police said.

"He went to take some juice and dinner from a store, where after a minor dispute, the car driver shot Yogesh. His family is shattered," a relative of the man said.

The incident comes three days after a man was shot dead while another one sustained bullet injuries after two unidentified people opened fire at them in Sector 46 of Noida.

