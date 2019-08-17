Man Makes Hoax Call At Delhi Airport To Stop Wife From Leaving Country

Nasiruddin, 29, was arrested from Delhi's Bawana area.

A man was arrested for making a hoax call at the Delhi airport last week that led to temporary suspension of international flights. Nasiruddin, 29, made the call on August 8 saying that his wife Rafiya was a "fidayeen" member and was on her way to set off the bomb at a Dubai or Saudi Arabia-bound flight.

"Nasiruddin was arrested from Delhi's Bawana area. He made the call to stop his wife from boarding the intended flight and leaving the country," said a senior police officer.

A criminal case has also been registered against Nasiruddin who owns a bag manufacturing factory in Chennai.

"During investigation, the man revealed that he married Rafiya, his employee, who was now planning to leave India to work in the Gulf. When his attempts to stop her from leaving the country failed, he decided to make the call," the officer added.

