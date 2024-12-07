Man Kills Mother For Objecting Marriage In Delhi, Makes It Look Like Robbery

The man, identified as Sawan, initially made the crime look like a robbery.

A 22-year-old man in Delhi was arrested for allegedly killing his mother after she refused to allow him to marry the woman of his choice and threatened to not give him the property, officials said on Saturday. The man, identified as Sawan, initially made the crime look like a robbery.

The incident took place in West Delhi's Khayala area on Friday night.

The accused called the Delhi police control room around 8:30 pm, informing them that his mother had been killed and her earrings had been taken away.

However, upon investigation, the police did not find any signs of robbery. Other valuables were also found intact in the house, officials said.

Further investigation revealed that Sawan, the younger son of the victim, Sulochna, had killed her.

Sawan's elder brother, Kapil (27), was scheduled to get married soon. Following this, Sawan told his mother that he also wanted to get married to a woman he had known since a long time, the accused told the police. However, his mother scolded him and refused to allow him to marry the woman. She also threatened him that if he ever brought up the topic again, she would not give him any share of the property, officials said.

Hurt by his mother's words, Sawan hatched a plan to kill her.

After committing the crime, the accused snatched his mother's earrings to make it look like a robbery.

The accused, who drove a car for transporting goods, used to give all his earnings to his mother, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.