Man Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old Relative In Delhi: Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a relative -- an eight-year-old girl -- in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, the police said today.

The police received information on Wednesday night regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl in Ashok Vihar area. The girl was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant IPC sections and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the accused, from Darbhanga district in Bihar, has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.