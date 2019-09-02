Man, 91, Kidnapped In Fridge By Help From South Delhi Home

Krishna Khosla was kidnapped from his south Delhi home.

A 91-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped from his south Delhi home in a refrigerator by his domestic help on Saturday.

Kishan, the domestic help, was upset with his employer Krishna Khosla, said police.

On Saturday evening, he arrived at Mr Khosla's home in Greater Kailash-2 area along with five other men in a tempo.

Kishan, who is from Bihar, had been working at Krishna Khosla's home since last year.

Mr Khosla and his wife were knocked unconscious by the six men. He was then allegedly kidnapped in a fridge.

Kishan, who is from Bihar, had been working at Mr Khosla's home for more than a year.

Locals say they are stunned. "Thefts have increased in the area but this is the first time that I have heard about something like this," said Shyam Kalra, a resident.

Several police teams have been formed to probe the case and arrest the accused.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.