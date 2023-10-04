Man, 25, Stabbed Multiple Times, Hit By Rock In Delhi; Dies: Cops

The police have registered a case of murder, and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

A man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area earlier today, the police said. The 25-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and was hit by a rock on a deserted street in a residential area around 2 am.

The murder which was caught on a surveillance camera, showed the victim, Deepak, being stabbed multiple times by a man who grabbed him by his collar. A few seconds later, another accused came running kicked the victim and pinned him to the ground.

There was a third accomplice in the shocking incident who came later with a big slab and threw it on Deepak's chest who immediately lost consciousness after being hit by the heavy rock.

The three accused then ran away from the spot. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the GTB hospital in east Delhi where he was declared dead by the doctors.

According to the police, Deepak was stopped by the three accused who were on a bike and later stabbed him to death.

The police have registered a case of murder, and a hunt is on to arrest the accused. So far, the motive behind the shocking murder is unknown and the matter is still under investigation.