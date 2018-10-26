Malawian Woman Arrested In Delhi, With Drugs Stuffed In Chess Boxes

A search of the woman's bag led to the recovery of 13 wooden chess, ludo playing boards inside which drug, pseudoephedrine, was concealed, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: October 26, 2018 00:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Malawian Woman Arrested In Delhi, With Drugs Stuffed In Chess Boxes

The woman has been handed over to the anti-narcotics officials. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A Malawian woman was arrested by the CISF at the Delhi airport on Thursday, for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs valued at over Rs. 21.75 lakh by concealing them in chess and ludo playing boards, a senior official said.

M Chikakwiya (24) was intercepted in the early hours by the security officials on the basis of suspicion as she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to take a flight to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, the official said.

A search of her bag led to the recovery of 13 wooden chess and ludo playing boards inside which the drug, pseudoephedrine, was concealed. The drug is abused as a stimulant.

The total quantity of the drug recovered is 14.5 kg, valued at over Rs. 21.75 lakh, and the woman has been handed over to the anti-narcotics officials for further probe, he added.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Malawian woman arrestedwoman arrested for smuggling drugsDelhi airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveCBI ChiefP ChidambaramNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................