Malawian Woman Arrested In Delhi, With Drugs Stuffed In Chess Boxes

A Malawian woman was arrested by the CISF at the Delhi airport on Thursday, for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs valued at over Rs. 21.75 lakh by concealing them in chess and ludo playing boards, a senior official said.

M Chikakwiya (24) was intercepted in the early hours by the security officials on the basis of suspicion as she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to take a flight to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, the official said.

A search of her bag led to the recovery of 13 wooden chess and ludo playing boards inside which the drug, pseudoephedrine, was concealed. The drug is abused as a stimulant.

The total quantity of the drug recovered is 14.5 kg, valued at over Rs. 21.75 lakh, and the woman has been handed over to the anti-narcotics officials for further probe, he added.

