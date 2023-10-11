Delhi Taxi Driver Dragged For 200 Metres By Men Who Stole His Car, Dies: Cops

A taxi driver was killed on Tuesday night after a group of men who stole his car used the vehicle to drag him over 200 metres, police said.

Police said a body of man was found lying in a pool of blood on National Highway-8, near the Delhi airport at 11.30pm on Tuesday.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Bijendra, a resident of Faridabad, police said. Bijendra was driving his taxi in the Mahipalpur area when a group of robbers tried to steal his vehicle. After overpowering him, the men attempted to flee with the vehicle. As he tried to stop the attackers, they hit him with the taxi and dragged him for over 200 metres. He died after sustaining severe head injuries, they added.

Police have registered a case of murder against unknown attackers and have launched an investigation to track them down.

Cases of similar dragging incidents have been reported from all over the countryin the past year. In February this year, a six-year-old child was killed after being dragged under a truck for over two kilometres in Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, seven men were arrested for hitting a 20-year-old woman with their SUV on New Year's Eve and dragging her for over 13 kilometers. CCTV videos showed her body dangling under the car even as the accused drove it around to dislodge it from their car.