Light Rain, Winds Hit Delhi; Weather To Remain Pleasant Tomorrow

Parts of Delhi were hit by light rain today evening, bringing some relief from the intense heat. Rain lashed some areas in North and Cental Delhi. The Met office had also predicted a hailstorm in the capital.

Weather in Delhi is likely to remain pleasant on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay around 36 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Several other parts of the country, including Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka were hit by rain and hailstorm today.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has said that Monsoon will arrive on India's southern coast by June 4 and cause less than average rainfall.

Monsoon rains, the lifeblood for India's agriculture-dependent economy, arrive on the southern tip of Kerala around June 1 and retreat from Rajasthan by September.

The monsoon season delivers about 70% of India's annual rainfall and is key to the success of agriculture in Asia's third-biggest economy.

