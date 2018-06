Police have not recovered any suicide note until now. (File photo)

A 40-year-old lawyer allegedly committed suicide inside his chamber in Tis Hazari court complex on Thursday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Vikram Sharma. No suicide note has been found till now, they said.Mr Sharma stayed with his family in Uttam Nagar and his chamber was located in the western wing of the court premises.Today, he stayed back in his chamber while his colleagues had left. Around 6 pm, some lawyers came to meet him and found him hanging inside the chamber, the police said. In another incident, an unidentified woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 13th floor of a building in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar today, the police said.