After Threat To Blow Up Delhi Building, 2 Criminals Killed In Encounter

Delhi: Two pistols, four magazines, 60 cartridges were recovered from the criminals.

Two criminals were killed in an encounter on Thursday after they threatened to blow up a building in North East Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said.

The two men -- identified as Amir Khan, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Raj Maan of Delhi's Wazirpur -- were involved in multiple cases, including robbery and murder. Two pistols, four magazines, 60 cartridges and Rs 1 lakh in cash were recovered from them.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at Sri Ram Colony in Khajuri Khas, police said. Based on inputs about the presence of armed criminals in a building there, police reached the site and were informed about the presence of the two men on the second floor.

On being asked to open the door, they threatened to blow up the building and shoot themselves. Police, meanwhile, safely evacuated 15 families living in the building and after three hours decided to break in.

As they were trying to break the door open, the criminals started firing at them, injuring two constables -- Sachin Khokar and Lalit Tomar. In retaliatory firing by the police, the two criminals were injured, police said. Later, they were declared dead at a hospital.