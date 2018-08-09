Assembly Proceedings Delayed After Speaker Gets Stuck In Delhi Traffic

Sources said Ram Niwas Goel's vehicle was stuck in traffic jams in Shastri Park, Seelam Pur (File Photo)

Delhi Assembly's proceedings were delayed by around 20 minutes as Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was stuck in traffic jams in the city.

Mr Goel was commuting to the Delhi Assembly from his Shahdara constituency to attend the House proceedings that were scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Wednesday, but it started at 2.20 pm.

In the house, he said, "I got late due to traffic jam."

Sources said Mr Goel's vehicle was stuck in traffic jams in Shastri Park, Seelam Pur and other places.

According to police, there were traffic jams due to movement of Kanwariyas.

"Traffic will remain heavy until tomorrow. Over 350 traffic personnel have been deployed to avoid congestion caused due to Kanwariyas. We have segregated the road for them as a precautionary measure to avoid congestion," a senior police official said.

Few minutes after reaching the Delhi Assembly, Mr Goel adjourned House proceedings for the day as a mark of respect to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who passed away on Tuesday.

In March this year, legislators had raised the issue of "worsening" traffic situation after several lawmakers and the speaker had reached the Assembly late due to traffic jams.