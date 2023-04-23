Journalist Stabbed Repeatedly For Resisting Robbery Attempt In Delhi: Cops

The victim works with a Malayalam TV news channel and had gone to Sanjay Lake for a walk.

A journalist was stabbed multiple times near his house in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase II on Saturday night while he was resisting a robbery attempt, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a call regarding robbery was received at PS Pandav Nagar. On reaching the spot, the victim D Dhana Sumod (43), a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase II Delhi, was admitted to the hospital. He has been injured on his back.

"On inquiry, he stated that while he was walking near Sanjay lake park, three youths robbed him of his wallet and mobile phone. When he tried to resist, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons," the police said.

According to the journalist, the robbers first asked him for a matchbox and when the victim denied it, they threatened him and asked for his phone and wallet. Resisting over it, the men caught him and one of them stabbed him.

A case has been registered and police teams are working to arrest the men and recover the stolen articles.