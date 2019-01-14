Chargesheet Filed Against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid In JNU Event Case

Kanhaiya Kumar is one of the accused for holding an "anti-national" event in JNU in 2016

A chargesheet was filed today against former student union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others for allegedly holding an "anti-national" event at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi in February 2016. The Patiala House Court will consider the chargesheet on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The police said they have evidence to proceed against former JNU Students' Union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven students from Jammu and Kashmir.

They have been accused of organising an event on the college campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. Their arrests then had triggered a huge controversy with the opposition slamming the police for "working at the behest of the ruling BJP".

The police said there is no direct evidence against 36 other accused, including Communist Party of India leader D Raja's daughter Aprajita, but they can be summoned for questioning.

"The case is in stage of finalisation. The investigation was complex as the team also had to visit other states to take statements," Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had said last week.

Reacting to the 1,200-page chargesheet, Kanhaiya Kumar said it is "politically motivated". "If the news is true that a chargesheet has been filed, I would like to thank police and Modi ji. The filing of chargesheet after three years, ahead of elections, clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country," the former student leader told news agency ANI.

With inputs from ANI