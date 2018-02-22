"Is He Deewar's Amitabh Bachchan?" AAP Leader's Jibe At Top Delhi Officer Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash told the police that AAP lawmakers had launched a "pre-meditated" assault when he turned up for a meeting at Arvind Kejriwal's home. Two AAP lawmakers, Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan, have been arrested.

Share EMAIL PRINT Chief Secretary of Delhi Anshu Prakash is seen leaving Arvind Kejriwal's home in CCTV footage New Delhi: Amid the full-blown political controversy over Delhi's top bureaucrat Anshu Prakash's claims of being thrashed by two AAP lawmakers at a meeting called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior party leader Ashutosh has delivered a stinging swipe. Two AAP lawmakers were arrested yesterday following the Chief Secretary's complaint, adding to what's seen as a loss of face for the party whose 20 lawmakers were recently sacked over the office of profit issue.



"Is the Chief Secretary Amitabh Bachchan... 'Peter' from 'Deewar' -- that he fought off 12 people inside closed doors and then walked off like a hero?" questioned Ashutosh, whose party has already accused the Chief Secretary of lying.



In his complaint to the police, Anshu Prakash had alleged that AAP lawmakers had launched a "pre-meditated" assault when he turned up for the meeting, held at Mr Kejriwal's residence. Calling it a conspiracy, he said the Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia were present, along with nine other lawmakers.



AAP has vehemently denied the allegations, claiming that the bureaucrat had departed unharmed and cited a CCTV footage from the building to prove it. A medical examination of the Chief Secretary shows he sustained a head injury, cuts and bruises on his face and swelling behind his ears.



Mr Prakash's allegations have set off a political storm, with the BJP and the Congress sharply criticising AAP. Delhi BJP's Manoj Tiwari called the AAP lawmakers "goons" and the assault an "act of urban Naxalism". The Congress has called for an apology.



It has also triggered a near-crisis in administration, with bureaucrats, backed by colleagues across India, have just stopped short of a pen down strike - refusing to attend meetings outside office and after office hours.



Since AAP came to power in 2015, its relation with bureaucrats has been strained.



The Delhi government -- which has no control over important departments like law and order -- has accused the Lieutenant Governor and bureaucrats of obstructing it on the orders of the BJP-led central government.



